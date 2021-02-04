Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.