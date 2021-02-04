Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,080 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 19,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,840 shares of company stock worth $14,286,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

