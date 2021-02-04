Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $125,000 Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

