Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.