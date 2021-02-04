Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 83,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

