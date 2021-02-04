Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $138,000 Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Greif by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 2,989.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after buying an additional 496,358 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,649.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 over the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

