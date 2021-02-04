Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Movado Group by 130.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in Movado Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Movado Group by 217.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $502.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $169.86 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.