Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after buying an additional 2,887,540 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,344,000 after buying an additional 1,203,571 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,613,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,731,000 after buying an additional 1,092,621 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 750.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 884,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,240,000 after buying an additional 780,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,935,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,243,000 after buying an additional 714,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

