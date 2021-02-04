Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OSTIY remained flat at $$19.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. Österreichische Post has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

Get Österreichische Post alerts:

Österreichische Post Company Profile

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.