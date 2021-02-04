Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of PagerDuty worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PD stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.47. 29,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $17,961,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,166,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,235,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 758,762 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,546. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

