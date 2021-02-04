Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $15.02 on Thursday, reaching $2,042.32. 7,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,762. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,122.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,904.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,942.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.