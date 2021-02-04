Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,130. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.