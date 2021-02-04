Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $498.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.93 and a 200-day moving average of $456.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

