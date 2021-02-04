Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $169.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,309,398 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

