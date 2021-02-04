Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.33. Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 22,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.67 million and a PE ratio of -25.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03.

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.42 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

