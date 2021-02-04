Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Raised to $100.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ORA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ORA opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

