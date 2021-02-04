Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

In other news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 50,518 shares of Orion Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $198,030.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,675 shares in the company, valued at $512,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 67.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 455,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 183,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Orion Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 140,509 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.