Orestone Mining Corp. (ORS.V) (CVE:ORS) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Orestone Mining Corp. (ORS.V) (CVE:ORS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. Orestone Mining Corp. (ORS.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 287,150 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

About Orestone Mining Corp. (ORS.V) (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project covering 72 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

