Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

