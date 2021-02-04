Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 80.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,925. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.