Oppenheimer Upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

