Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $10.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.95. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

AMZN stock opened at $3,312.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,186.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

