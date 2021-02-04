Oppenheimer Comments on Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.44.

Shares of ZBH opened at $158.56 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average of $144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $58,560,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after acquiring an additional 290,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 102.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 317,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

