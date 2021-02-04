Oppenheimer Comments on The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

EL stock opened at $248.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

