Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will earn $12.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

MRNA stock opened at $165.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.87. Moderna has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $185.98.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 468,667 shares of company stock valued at $59,639,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,750,000 after acquiring an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 806,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Moderna by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

