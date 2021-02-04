Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 207,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,203. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $148,122.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $488,588.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oportun Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 15.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Oportun Financial by 53.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 60.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,712 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

