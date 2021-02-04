Opacity (OPCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $218,423.00

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $218,423.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 141.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00144824 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 135.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00108317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00063785 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00245989 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039800 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

