Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) Shares Gap Down to $46.00

Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.00, but opened at $43.50. Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 602,753 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.71 million and a P/E ratio of -16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.32.

About Online Blockchain Plc (OBC.L) (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a block chain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in technology companies, including internet and information businesses, developers, administrators, and custodians of block chains and cryptocurrencies.

