OneRoot Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $388,827.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00066845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01261370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.13 or 0.05655299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

