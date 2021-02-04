ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

