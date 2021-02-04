One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 90,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.98. 21,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.53 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

