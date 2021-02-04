Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Update

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 29,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,445. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

