ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Shares of ON stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

