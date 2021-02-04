ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $50.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

