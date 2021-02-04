ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $36.90 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

