Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.12. Omnitek Engineering shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 42,573 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.