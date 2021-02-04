Olin (NYSE:OLN) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.07.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN opened at $27.02 on Monday. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.