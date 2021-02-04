OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $33,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.