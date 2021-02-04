OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 241,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 114.9% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 28,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

