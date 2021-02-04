Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $197.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.31 and a 200 day moving average of $196.38.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

