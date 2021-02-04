OKB (OKB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $129.41 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. OKB has a market cap of $362.68 million and approximately $129.41 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.04 or 0.00016100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00066720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.50 or 0.01271819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00053634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,179.66 or 0.05805536 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00016618 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000172 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.