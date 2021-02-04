OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target Cut to $0.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. OceanaGold has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

