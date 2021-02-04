Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at $64,796,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $338,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OSH traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,882. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

