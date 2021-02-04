O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 12,580 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

NYSE PINS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $77.50. 915,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,743,890. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

