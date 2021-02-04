O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.57. 24,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,418. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.