O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 1.2% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,300,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $4,477,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded up $43.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,267.95. 85,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,471. The firm has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 811.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,169.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,046.91. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

