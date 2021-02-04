O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 10,298 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,409. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.36 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

