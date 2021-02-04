O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,723 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $89,144,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after buying an additional 1,063,014 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,802,000 after buying an additional 806,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Farfetch by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,685,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after purchasing an additional 541,967 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.34. 87,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

