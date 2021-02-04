O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.08 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,563,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI traded up $29.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,899.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,888. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,765.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,364.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11,690.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.