Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Achieves $2.80 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00053640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00143487 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 116.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00094334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00063249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00238962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040221 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

